San Francisco Giants Begin 2017 Season in Laundry Room

Major League Baseball is slowly but surely returning to our lives. As a new season approaches, players begin to assemble in various locations and media obligations must be met. First, players must have their official yearbook-type photographs taken as part of media day. As you can see, not everything about being a big leaguer is glamorous. Sometimes photographers set up in the Scottsdale Stadium laundry room as they did for the San Francisco Giants on Monday.

As Christian Arroyo demonstrates, the washing machine also serves as a handy table on which you may set your glove while you pose with your bat.