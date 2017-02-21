The Celtics Want You To Know They Never Even Wanted DeMarcus Cousins

The Boston Celtics were among the myriad of NBA teams who were unable to – or refused to – beat the Pelicans incredibly mediocre offer of Buddy Hield and a couple middling picks for DeMarcus Cousins. What may surprise you is that despite years of talk, the Celtics apparently never had any interest whatsoever in acquiring Cousins. What a surprise.

According to Forbes, the Celtics did make a late run at Cousins. People have been remarking for years about all of the Celtics’ incredible assets. The assets they’ve stockpiled so that they could acquire a superstar. Something like an Olympian All-Star averaging 27.8 points, 10.7 rebounds, 4.9 assists, 1.3 blocks and 1.4 steals a game. The list of guys who have averaged 27 points, 10 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1 block for an entire season includes David Robinson, Kareem Abdul-Jabaar (2x) and Larry Bird. That’s it.

Obviously, there are plenty of reasons to not want Cousins, but only in Boston will you hear that the team never really wanted him anyway. Despite the fact that we’ve spent the last few years hearing nothing but rumblings about how the Boston Celtics are going to get DeMarcus Cousins – and every other superstar (Hello, Kevin Love!). Even Guy Who Knows People Who Know Things Bill Simmons wrote 4,000+ words imagining a future where the Celtics acquired Cousins.

The Celtics (and Red Sox!) are attached to every single great player in their sport until they land somewhere else or stay where they are. And then it’s “Boston never wanted them anyway!”

Everything is about Boston sports. Does it matter if the Celtics wanted Cousins? No, because they didn’t get him. Does it matter if they Celtics didn’t want Cousins? No, because they didn’t get him. So shut up and move on to the next superstar the Celtics will fail to acquire. I’m sorry, the next superstar the Celtics totally never wanted.