Twins Reliever Ryan O'Rourke Pukes in the Bullpen Before Every Outing, Team Reports

Baseball is back and that means it’s time for some fun facts. Minnesota Twins player relations specialist Dustin Morse is already delivering the heat with this great tidbit about reliever Ryan O’Rourke.

DID YOU KNOW: Ryan O’Rourke vomits in the bullpen before every pitching appearance.#MNTwins — Dustin Morse (@morsecode) February 21, 2017

Some would say that’s too much information. Others would say it’s not enough information. Like, where does he aim? Who cleans it up? Is it entirely necessary?

O’Rourke is 0-1 with a 4.98 ERA in 54 career games. And now he is best known as the guy who pukes in the bullpen.

Here are some more fun, less revealing Twins notes.

DID YOU KNOW: Eddie Rosario worked at Mario’s Pizza in Puerto Rico making pizza as a 15-year old.#MNTwins — Dustin Morse (@morsecode) February 21, 2017