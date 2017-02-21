MLB USA Today Sports

Twins Reliever Ryan O'Rourke Pukes in the Bullpen Before Every Outing, Team Reports

usatsi_9585995_153192880_lowres

Twins Reliever Ryan O'Rourke Pukes in the Bullpen Before Every Outing, Team Reports

MLB

Twins Reliever Ryan O'Rourke Pukes in the Bullpen Before Every Outing, Team Reports

Baseball is back and that means it’s time for some fun facts. Minnesota Twins player relations specialist Dustin Morse is already delivering the heat with this great tidbit about reliever Ryan O’Rourke.

Some would say that’s too much information. Others would say it’s not enough information. Like, where does he aim? Who cleans it up? Is it entirely necessary?

O’Rourke is 0-1 with a 4.98 ERA in 54 career games. And now he is best known as the guy who pukes in the bullpen.

Here are some more fun, less revealing Twins notes.

, , MLB

Recommended Videos

More Leads

Comments

Latest Leads

More MLB
Home