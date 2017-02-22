5 Great Rob Deer Stats

This afternoon seemed like the optimal time to discuss old baseball guys in our internal thread. One who came up was former Milwaukee Brewer and Detroit Tiger Rob Deer, a statistical marvel. Here are five great Rob Deer stats.

Deer was the progenitor of the “three true outcome” (home run, walk, strikeout) player. He ranks second all time in “three true outcome” percentage behind Adam Dunn.

In 1991, Deer finished with more than twice as many strikeouts (175) as hits (80).

In 1993, Deer had more than three times as many strikeouts (169) as RBI (55)

Deer had more extra-base hits than singles twice over a full season in 1991 (41-39) and 1992 (53-44).

Deer batted .179 over a full season with 548 plate appearances in 1991. This is tied with Dan Uggla (2013) for the lowest batting average for a player with a minimum of 500 plate appearances in MLB history.