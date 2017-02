Colby Rasmus has a new team, the Tampa Bay Rays. He also has a new look. Here it is.

Rasmus, like a Hollywood actor, is always adapting.

He’s had cornrows.

He’s had long, flowing locks.

He’s had the SEC quarterback.

Now this. We’ll call it the Civil War soldier.

After posting a .781 OPS in 2015, Rasmus dropped down to .641 last year. A change was definitely in order.