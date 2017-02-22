NFL USA Today Sports

Fernando Bryant Fired From High School Coaching Job Over Alcohol Instagram Post

Oct 17, 2004; Detroit, MI, USA;Detriot Lions #25 Fernando Bryant injured on the sidelines against Green Bay Packers. Packers beat the Lions 38-10. Mandatory Credit: Photo by Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports (©) Copyright 2004 by Matthew Emmons

Former Detroit Lion and Jacksonville Jaguar Fernando Bryant was fired from a head coaching job at the Strong Rock Christian School in Georgia. Per Bryant, this resulted from a three-year-old Instagram post by his wife. The pair were posing with an unopened package containing a liquor bottle.

The 39-year-old Bryant told the station that the school informed him during the hiring process that all employees must be born-again Christians, but did not explicitly state alcohol was forbidden. Bryant said the photo — which does not show Bryant or his wife drinking, but simply holding what appeared to be an unopened package containing a liquor bottle — was taken three years ago during a magazine event (Amber Bryant was featured on the 2015 Bravo docu-series “Mother Funders,” about the fundraising efforts of a local PTA).

Bryant’s wife, who starred in a Bravo reality show, has set her Instagram account to private.

Bryant was an All-SEC cornerback at Alabama and a first round pick in the 1999 NFL Draft. He played 10 years in the NFL and won the Super Bowl in 2008 with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

