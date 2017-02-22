Honda Classic Odds, TV Schedule, Tee Times: Scott, Garcia, Fowler, and Thomas Headline a Solid Field

Dustin Johnson finished off the West coast swing of the PGA Tour season with a win at Riviera and now it’s time to head to Florida for a few weeks.

The Honda Classic at PGA National in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida gets underway on Thursday and while the field isn’t as strong as the one we saw last week, there should still be some good golf to enjoy because if history tells us anything, The Bear Trap, 15-16-17, is one of the toughest stretches of holes on Tour.

Adam Scott will attempt to defend his win from last season and after a good showing at Riviera last week, he finished nine-under in a tie for 11th, there is a good possibility that he will. Also in the field this week: Sergio Garcia, who moved back into the top 10 in the world rankings a couple of weeks ago, Justin Thomas, who already has three wins this season, Rickie Fowler, Jason Dufner, Daniel Berger, Wesley Bryan, Smylie Kaufman, Russell Knox, Brooks Koepka, and rising star Thomas Pieters.

Odds via BookMaker.eu

Honda Classic odds via BookMaker.eu Adam Scott +1300 Sergio Garcia +1700 Rickie Fowler +1700 Justin Thomas +1500 Russell Knox +2800 Paul Casey +2800 Brendan Steele +3000 Daniel Berger +3000 Gary Woodland +3300 Thomas Pieters +3500

TV Schedule

Thursday 2:00 PM – 6:00 PM Golf Channel Friday 2:00 PM – 6:00 PM Golf Channel Saturday 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM Golf Channel 3:00 PM – 6:00 PM NBC Sunday 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM Golf Channel 3:00 PM – 6:00 PM NBC

Notable Tee Times

Time Hole Players 6:45 AM 1 Rory Sabbatini Ryan Blaum Thomas Pieters 6:45 AM 10 Derek Fathauer Harold Varner III Ollie Schniederjans 7:15 AM 1 Cody Gribble Emiliano Grillo Keegan Bradley 7:35 AM 1 Russell Knox Jim Herman Tyrrell Hatton 7:35 AM 10 Sergio Garcia Zach Johnson Paul Casey 7:45 AM 10 Justin Thomas Adam Scott Padraig Harrington 8:15 AM 10 Jonas Blixt Cameron Percy Wesley Bryan 8:35 AM 10 Ryan Armour Steven Alker Bryson DeChambeau 12:15 PM 10 Kevin Kisner Steven Bowditch Stewart Cink 12:25 PM 1 Smylie Kaufman Ernie Els Luke Donald 12:35 PM 1 Jimmy Walker Brooks Koepka Martin Kaymer 12:45 PM 1 Hudson Swafford Daniel Berger Rickie Fowler 12:45 PM 10 Brendan Steele Danny Willett Vaughn Taylor

My Pick

I’m rolling with Thomas Pieters this week. Pieters made a pretty big statement last week at the Genesis Open when he finished second and even though he’s said that he is going to mainly focus on the European Tour, I believe a win or two on the PGA Tour could change his mind and get him over on this side of the pond for good.