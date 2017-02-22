Iowa's Tyler Cook Dunked All The Clutchest Dunks

Tyler Cook made just 3 of 11 shots in Iowa’s 96-90 overtime win over Indiana on Tuesday night. All three of those baskets were dunks of varying degrees of awesomeness late in the game by the freshman. First, he put down an alley-oop to tie the game at 70.

Moments later he dunked on a guy and stared him down in a very un-B1G show of sportsmanship.

Iowa's Tyler Cook with the staredown pic.twitter.com/ToTZTd0M6e — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) February 22, 2017

Tyler Cook @iamTC5 this stare is nasty. I would run away from that look. Far far away. And so should the rest of th… twitter.com/i/web/status/8…—

Courtney Hartberg (@court_hartberg) February 22, 2017

Finally, he added a putback to keep the Hawkeyes safely in the lead late in overtime.