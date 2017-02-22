NCAAB USA Today Sports

Iowa's Tyler Cook Dunked All The Clutchest Dunks

Tyler Cook made just 3 of 11 shots in Iowa’s 96-90 overtime win over Indiana on Tuesday night. All three of those baskets were dunks of varying degrees of awesomeness late in the game by the freshman. First, he put down an alley-oop to tie the game at 70.

Moments later he dunked on a guy and stared him down in a very un-B1G show of sportsmanship.

Finally, he added a putback to keep the Hawkeyes safely in the lead late in overtime.

