Lions Long Snapper Practices Long Snapping With Camel on Middle Eastern Vacation

Jimmy Landes spent his rookie season with the Detroit Lions on injured reserve. The 6th round pick out of Baylor is on vacation right now in Petra, Jordan and he brought a football. Apparently so that he could practice his long snapping underneath a camel in front of one of the oldest buildings in the world. All professionals should take their craft so seriously.

Under a camel in Petra, Jordan. Eh why not pic.twitter.com/agfDpTwpms — Jimmy Landes (@jimmy_landes) February 20, 2017