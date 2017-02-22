Popular Internet Punter Marquette King Calls Hot Dog a Sandwich

Do you use Twitter? You do? That’s so neat for you. You’re probably aware of the popular Twitter game “Is a Hot Dog a Sandwich?” Well, it’s cool to debate this and have an opinion on it on Twitter. It’s also cool to like Raiders punter Marquette King. Well hold onto your hat because cool punter Marquette King has a take regarding that cool Twitter debate. Just please don’t let that distract from the fact that Marquette King is good at his job.
