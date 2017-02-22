NCAA: Ole Miss Boosters Gave Money To Football Recruit Who Signed Elsewhere

Ole Miss is officially on the hot seat as the NCAA lowered the dreaded “lack of institutional control” boom on the school’s football program on Wednesday. In an updated notice of allegations the NCAA alleged some pretty serious improprieties.

The accusation getting the most attention is the following, which comes via Bruce Feldman:

NCAA alledges #OleMiss staffer connected a recruit to 2 boosters who paid the kid $13,000-$15,600 (AND that player didn't even sign with OM) — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) February 22, 2017

So an Ole Miss staffer hooked a recruit up with two boosters who gave him somwhere between $13,000 and $15,600 in cash, and then he wound up signing elsewhere. So not only was Ole Miss’ football program dirty, it was also incompetent. Also, props to that recruit for being a cold-blooded savage. Getting the cash then going elsewhere? That’s a go-getter with upper-management written all over him.

Ole Miss football is now facing a whopping 15 Level I violations in its NCAA case, that’s nine from it’s previous notice of allegations and six more in this updated version.

None of the new allegations deal with Laremy Tunsil:

Of these new allegations the NCAA has against #OleMiss, none that came down actually are related to the draft night/Laremy Tunsil stuff. — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) February 22, 2017

These allegations are incredibly juicy and I’m sure it’s just the tip of the iceberg. Something tells me Hugh Freeze isn’t going to be around much longer.