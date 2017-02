I like Magic Johnson’s dumb tweets just as much as the next guy, but not all of them are dumb. Some of them are really smart. Like this one about the 2014 NBA Finals. You know who won the 2014 NBA Championship? The San Antonio Spurs. Just like Magic predicted. This was not incorrect.

The only way San Antonio or Miami don't win the championship is if neither team makes the finals. — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) March 7, 2014

And here’s another one. Please stop sharing this tweet as proof that Magic Johnson tweets dumb, wrong, stupid, incorrect, bad things. Please.