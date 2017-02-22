Ole Miss Football Self-Imposes Post-Season Ban After Updated Charges From NCAA

Ole Miss has received an updated notice of allegations from the NCAA and as a result the school has decided to self-impose a one-year postseason ban, according to Bruce Feldman.

BREAKING After receiving revised notice from the NCAA, #OleMiss is self-imposing a one-year post-season ban for the 2017 CFB season. — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) February 22, 2017

Feldman’s string of tweets on the matter tells the entire story:

#OleMiss has been charged with the dreaded Lack of Institutional Control by the NCAA. The school said it will fight that charge. — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) February 22, 2017

#OleMiss also will forfeit its annual SEC postseason money, which is approximately $7.8 million, as per league rules. — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) February 22, 2017

The “lack of institutional control” charge is huge, and likely means the school is headed for a rough collision with the NCAA Committee on Infractions. Whatever is in that updated notice of allegations has to be substantial for a program to self-impose a postseason ban.

Ole Miss head coach Hugh Freeze defended himself immediately:

Hugh Freeze: "Contrary to the allegations, I have strong record of promoting compliance & monitoring my staff." #OleMiss — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) February 22, 2017

Well Hugh, clearly not if you got slapped down this hard and your bosses went ahead and self-imposed penalties.

We will bring you more on this as we hear it.

UPDATE: The NCAA alleges a football staffer hooked a recruit up to two boosters who paid the player cash. The player wound up going elsehwere.

NCAA alledges #OleMiss staffer connected a recruit to 2 boosters who paid the kid $13,000-$15,600 (AND that player didn't even sign with OM) — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) February 22, 2017

And there’s more: