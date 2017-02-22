Ole Miss Football Self-Imposes Post-Season Ban After Updated Charges From NCAA

Ole Miss has received an updated notice of allegations from the NCAA and as a result the school has decided to self-impose a one-year postseason ban, according to Bruce Feldman.
Feldman’s string of tweets on the matter tells the entire story:
The “lack of institutional control” charge is huge, and likely means the school is headed for a rough collision with the NCAA Committee on Infractions. Whatever is in that updated notice of allegations has to be substantial for a program to self-impose a postseason ban.
Ole Miss head coach Hugh Freeze defended himself immediately:
Well Hugh, clearly not if you got slapped down this hard and your bosses went ahead and self-imposed penalties.
We will bring you more on this as we hear it.
UPDATE: The NCAA alleges a football staffer hooked a recruit up to two boosters who paid the player cash. The player wound up going elsehwere.
And there’s more:
