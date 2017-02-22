NCAAF USA Today Sports

Ole Miss Football Self-Imposes Post-Season Ban After Updated Charges From NCAA

BATON ROUGE, LA - OCTOBER 22: Head coach Hugh Freeze of the Mississippi Rebels reacts during the first half of a game against the LSU Tigers at Tiger Stadium on October 22, 2016 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

Ole Miss Football Self-Imposes Post-Season Ban After Updated Charges From NCAA

NCAAF

Ole Miss Football Self-Imposes Post-Season Ban After Updated Charges From NCAA

Ole Miss has received an updated notice of allegations from the NCAA and as a result the school has decided to self-impose a one-year postseason ban, according to Bruce Feldman.

Feldman’s string of tweets on the matter tells the entire story:

The “lack of institutional control” charge is huge, and likely means the school is headed for a rough collision with the NCAA Committee on Infractions. Whatever is in that updated notice of allegations has to be substantial for a program to self-impose a postseason ban.

Ole Miss head coach Hugh Freeze defended himself immediately:

Well Hugh, clearly not if you got slapped down this hard and your bosses went ahead and self-imposed penalties.

We will bring you more on this as we hear it.

UPDATE: The NCAA alleges a football staffer hooked a recruit up to two boosters who paid the player cash. The player wound up going elsehwere.

And there’s more:

, , , NCAAF

Recommended Videos

More Leads

Comments

Latest Leads

More NCAAF
Home