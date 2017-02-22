NBA USA Today Sports

Richard Jefferson Just Wore Amazing 'Flat World Champions' Shirt

Richard Jefferson just wore my new favorite shirt. The Cleveland Cavaliers veteran forward may have just vaulted himself into Hall of Fame contention with this one:

This, of course, is in reference to Kyrie Irving’s conversations about whether or not he believes the world is flat from over the weekend. And whether the world is flat or round, the Cavaliers are still the champions of it, so the shirt doesn’t lie.

Seriously that shirt is amazing. Someone had to think that idea up, then get the shirts made and get it to Jefferson all in the span of a few days. It’s so well-executed, kudos to whoever was behind it.

