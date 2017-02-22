Roundup: Milo Yiannopoulos Resigns From Breitbart; Band Has Enema Mishap on Stage; Jay Cutler on Trade Block

Mandy Moore … Milo Yiannopoulos resigns from Breitbart in aftermath of pedophilia comments … the rise and fall of Milo Yiannopoulos … a bull got loose in Queens, then died while in custody after being tranquilized … a chiropractor in Kansas is trying to invent a female lipstick that glues the labia together during periods … Minnesota may soon have Sunday liquor sales, Vikings fans … Russian model hangs out of Dubai skyscraper to take photo … So this story involves a band, an enema on stage, and a dispute over whether it was feces or a protein shake …

Kung Fu Grandma is 93 years old, still going strong … fight over pot pie leads to arrest for assault with an ax … vandals destroyed historic Terlingua (Texas) ghost town ruins … Army veteran arrested in Islamic State plot … some North Carolina politicians are trying to remove the State Constitution’s ban on seceding from Union …

The inner workings of how NBA trades happen [Hoops Hype]

Matt Wieters will be moving just a few miles, signs with Nationals [Washington Post]

Magic Johnson’s 10 Dumbest NBA Tweets [Sports Pickle]

Ichiro went to the trainer’s room for treatment for the first time in his career [CBS Sports]

Tennessee-Chattanooga linebacker charged with dealing marijuana [Chattanoogan.com]

Frank Gore has defied aging so far [Football Perspective]

Kansas State had “Texas State Champs” shirts made after going 5-0 against Texas schools in football [Yahoo]

Josh Pastner returned the call of a Syracuse fan who left voice mail complaining about “airball” chants [AJC]

Jay Cutler is on the trade block, everyone. Come on down, Jets [ESPN]

