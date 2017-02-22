Thomas Pieters Hit His Girlfriend in the Back with a Drive During the Genesis Open

Thomas Pieters finished second at the Genesis Open last weekend and he’s my pick to win the Honda Classic this week.

Last weekend Pieters hit a drive that missed the fairway to the right and hit a spectator. Unfortunately for Pieters that spectator happened to be his girlfriend.

Fortunately for Pieters, according to the voice heard in the video, she gave him a better lie. Also, I have to agree with Pieters that it is definitely NOT awesome that his ball hit his girlfriend, or anyone for that matter, in the back.

Look away PGA Tour and ignore the fact that someone is filming a portion of your event.