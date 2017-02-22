Tom Brady Conducting Independent Investigation of Super Bowl Jersey Thief, Has Suspect Board

Someone stole Tom Brady’s Super Bowl jersey. Houston police have valued the historic artifact at $500,000. Authorities are still searching for the perpetrator. It also appears Brady is conducting his own independent investigation and is exploring all leads.

He shared his Lester Freeman-inspired board on Facebook. Everyone’s a suspect. Lady Gaga. Julian Edelman. Prison Mike. A creepy version of Brady himself. No one is safe.

This is good, important work and perhaps the most enjoyable thing Brady has ever done. Some will tell you that the 25-point Super Bowl LI comeback was his masterpiece. But they’d be wrong. This is the true masterpiece.