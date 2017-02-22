VIDEO: Mike Gundy and Barry Melrose Talked Mullets On Sportscenter

ICYMI: @CoachGundy went on @SportsCenter with @nhlbarrymelrose to talk mullets and it was just as funny as you thought it would be. pic.twitter.com/7q5dYG28IL — Cowboy Football (@CowboyFB) February 22, 2017

Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy has been cultivating a mullet this past year. ESPN NHL analyst Barry Melrose has had one since they were in style. There’s not a lot going on in sports right now, so Sportscenter had the latter interview the former.

This was fine. Personally, I’m waiting for Danny Kanell to interview Tom Jones.