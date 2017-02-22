USA Today Sports

VIDEO: Mike Gundy and Barry Melrose Talked Mullets On Sportscenter

Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy has been cultivating a mullet this past year. ESPN NHL analyst Barry Melrose has had one since they were in style. There’s not a lot going on in sports right now, so Sportscenter had the latter interview the former.

This was fine. Personally, I’m waiting for Danny Kanell to interview Tom Jones.

Home