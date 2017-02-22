VIDEO: One-armed Tommy Morrissey Took on PGA Tour Pros in a Closest to the Pin Contest

Six-year-old Tommy Morrissey is and inspiration.

Morrissey, who was born with only one arm, can do things with a golf club that many weekend warriors can only dream of. We’ve seen plenty of videos of Morrissey showing off his skills before and ahead of the Honda Classic this week at PGA National, he did it again.

Morrissey took on some PGA Tour pros in a One-Arm Challenge that involved a closest to the pin contest from 60-yards out on the 18th hole. The contest benefits the UnLIMBited Foundation and the kicker is that the pros could only use one arm as well.