VIDEO: Rick Pitino Had to Be Held Back From a North Carolina Fan While Walking to Locker Room

Rick Pitino and the 7th-ranked Louisville Cardinals trailed #8 North Carolina at the half on Thursday night. As the teams walked to the locker room, a Tar Heels fan said something that really upset Pitino. So much so that assistant coaches had to push him towards the tunnel.

