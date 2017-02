Jeopardy! went viral earlier in the week because Alex Trebek rapped some lyrics. But not every episode is warm and fuzzy. Sometimes the contestants have an ax to grind for whatever reason. Take Viraj Mehta, for instance, who found it necessary to flick off the camera for an extended period during his in-game interview.

To be fair, it’s tough to know what to do with one’s hands during these types of things.

