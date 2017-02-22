VIDEO: Syracuse's John Gillon Hits Game-Winning Buzzer-Beater Against Duke

John Gillon is now a Syracuse legend. Gillon, a senior at the 3rd school in his college basketball career, hit a game-winning buzzer-beater in traffic (3 Duke defenders) to sink the visiting 10th-ranked team in the nation in the Carrier Dome. Gillon also tied the game on the previous possession with a tough runner in the lane. Gillon finished with 26 points on 9-of-14 shooting to go along with 6 assists. With the win, Syracuse moves to 17-12 on the season.
