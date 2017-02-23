Aaron Hernandez's Attorneys May Try a Marijuana Defense in Double-Murder Trial

Aaron Hernandez is on trial for double-murder. He’s already serving a life sentence for first degree murder. While he’s allegedly sporting tattoos of the guns used in the murders, he has yet to plead guilty. In fact, he’s preparing quite the defense. Via the Boston Herald:

Buried in a list of potential witnesses are two “unknown” experts who the former tight end’s attorneys may call. One expert may “discuss marijuana use in the NFL.” Another could address “the medical and psychological impacts for individuals who ingest marijuana” and whether there is any correlation between pot use and violence.

Together, those experts could be used in a Hail Mary maneuver to try to erase the mental state needed to convict Hernandez of two counts of first-degree murder.