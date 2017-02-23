Claudio Ranieri Fired Months After Leading Leicester City To Improbable Title

“Sic transit gloria mundi.” Less than a year after leading Leicester City to an improbable Premier League title, Claudio Ranieri has been sacked as manager.

The Foxes did pull back an away goal against Sevilla to keep their hopes alive of reaching the Champions League quarterfinals. But, Leicester City’s league form has been atrocious. They have earned just 21 points from their first 25 matches and sit just one point outside the relegation zone. The Foxes have been outscored 12-0 over their last five league matches.

Leicester is almost experiencing last season in reverse. The Foxes have struggled scoring goals. They are averaging (0.96 per match) vs. (1.79) in 2015-16. Their defense has also become more porous. They are allowing (1.72) goals per match compared to (0.95) per match.

It’s hard to pin Leicester’s downfall on one player or a particularly Ranieri decision, though losing tireless French defensive midfielder N’Golo Kanté has exposed the players playing around and, particularly, behind him. Kanté, arguably the player of the season thus far, has been central to Chelsea’s revitalization. After finishing 10th last season, the Blues are eight points clear at the top.