Deron Williams Is Planning To Join The Cleveland Cavaliers

Deron Williams has been waived by the Dallas Mavericks and once he passes waivers will become a free agent. It appears he already has his destination in mind.

The AP is reporting Williams wants to join the Cleveland Cavaliers, giving LeBron James the extra playmaker he’s been begging for. Williams would obviously be joining the defending NBA champions in the hopes of securing his first ring at 32.

While this news would have been far more exciting about five years ago, Williams has actually been having a solid season in Dallas. In 40 games he has averaged 13.1 points, 2.6 rebounds and 6.9 assists, while shooting 43.0 percent from the field and 34.8 from 3-point range. Those stats aren’t going to blow anyone’s skirt up, but in Cleveland the 12th-year veteran will likely be a backup, instead of a primary option.

Williams has dealt with an ankle injury and a sprained big toe on his left foot, but appears to be back healthy. He and James played together on the 2008 and 2012 United States Olympic teams, so they know each other well.

We’ll see how quickly a deal gets worked out if Williams does clear waivers.