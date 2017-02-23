Enjoy All of ESPN's 2017 Masters Commercials

April is fast approaching and before you know it, it will be time for the Masters. ESPN has been running commercials for the 2017 Masters since early January.

If you’re anything like me, you get fairly excited as soon as you hear that music along with Tom Rinaldi’s voice, so here are all three of ESPN’s Masters commercials that have aired to this point.

The commercials are part of a series of five with the last two running closer to the Masters.

Also, today we learned that Azalea’s in Augusta are already blooming which won’t make the backdrop quite as picturesque, but still, it’s the Masters!

Azaleas already blooming in #Augusta. Wonder what the fine folks at the Augusta National are going to do for the #Masters. pic.twitter.com/HNko1IiUGy — Chris Gay (@AUG_ChrisGay) February 20, 2017

[HT Golf Digest]