Kate Upton Discusses Justin Verlander's Gameday Sex Habits

Three-time Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue cover model Kate Upton was on the heat seat during Wednesday’s Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. A very curious caller needed details about the sex habits of her fiance Justin Verlander on gameday and he needed them immediately.

Upton didn’t duck the question.

“There’s no sex before a game,” she said. “Absolutely none. Also, what I’ve just found out is if he plays too well there’s no sex after either. He’s exhausted. Kind of a buzzkill for me.”

Ricky Martin was amused. We’re all amused. Well, except for Detroit Tigers fans who realize she said nothing about what happens after Verlander is chased from a game after a poor performance and now must worry about his motivations — in addition to Brad Ausmus’ shaky game management.

[WWHLWAC]