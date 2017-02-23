USA Today Sports

Kate Upton Discusses Justin Verlander's Gameday Sex Habits

Kate Upton Discusses Justin Verlander's Gameday Sex Habits

Athletes and Celebrities

Kate Upton Discusses Justin Verlander's Gameday Sex Habits

Three-time Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue cover model Kate Upton was on the heat seat during Wednesday’s Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. A very curious caller needed details about the sex habits of her fiance Justin Verlander on gameday and he needed them immediately.

Upton didn’t duck the question.

“There’s no sex before a game,” she said. “Absolutely none. Also, what I’ve just found out is if he plays too well there’s no sex after either. He’s exhausted. Kind of a buzzkill for me.”

Ricky Martin was amused. We’re all amused. Well, except for Detroit Tigers fans who realize she said nothing about what happens after Verlander is chased from a game after a poor performance and now must worry about his motivations — in addition to Brad Ausmus’ shaky game management.

[WWHLWAC]

, , , Athletes and Celebrities

Recommended Videos

More Leads

Comments

Latest Leads

More Big Lead
Home