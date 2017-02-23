LSU Baseball Man Hits Baseball Very Very Far

Do you want to know the terrifying truth? Or do you want to see Greg Deichmann sock a few dingers? If you opted for dingers, Deichmann has you covered. The LSU junior has hit 3 home runs over the Tigers first 5 games of the season, including one on Wednesday that was hit out of Alex Box Stadium against Hofstra.

That home run by @Greg_D07 was 108mph off the bat and traveled 486 feet. #LSU #BSFSC — Nate Fury (@furynate1) February 23, 2017

It really is quite amazing that college athletes are still allowed to use aluminum bats, but that’s a conversation for another day. For a happier conversation, turn your attention to the video of LSU saluting the players from Army over the weekend.