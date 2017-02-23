LSU Baseball Man Hits Baseball Very Very Far

Do you want to know the terrifying truth? Or do you want to see Greg Deichmann sock a few dingers? If you opted for dingers, Deichmann has you covered. The LSU junior has hit 3 home runs over the Tigers first 5 games of the season, including one on Wednesday that was hit out of Alex Box Stadium against Hofstra.
It really is quite amazing that college athletes are still allowed to use aluminum bats, but that’s a conversation for another day. For a happier conversation, turn your attention to the video of LSU saluting the players from Army over the weekend.
