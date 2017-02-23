Maine Basketball Suspended Five Players After Fight Over Music In Locker Room

Maine’s basketball program is not having a great season and it got worse last week. The Black Bears are 6-24 this year and just had to explain one of the most ridiculous news items of the college basketball season. Five players were suspended last week and one suffered a broken jaw after a fight in the locker room broke out over music.

Junior guard Wes Myers confronted senior forward Marko Pirovic who was listening to music. Myers asked Pirovic to turn it off, and Pirovic refused. The two began to argue, they both threw punches and Myers hit Pirovic, breaking his jaw.

Pirovic had to be taken to Eastern Maine Medical Center and underwent a 2.5 hour surgery to repair his jaw and it will be wired shut for six to eight weeks. Pirovic declined to press charges and claimed it was just a typical locker room altercation that got out of control.

Fellow players Jaquan McKennon, Ilija Stojiljkovic and Dusan Majstorovic were also suspended for telling Maine’s head trainer Ryan Taylor that Pirovic was injured falling in the shower. They were reinstated to the team on Wednesday.

Myers — who is Maine’s leading scorer at 16.9 points per game — remains suspended and there is no word on what his long-term future with the program is.

The Black Bears finish their regular season at Binghamton on Saturday before playing in the America East tournament. A team having an awful season will be almost certainly be without it’s top scorer to finish the season.

So if you felt bad about how your favorite college basketball team, just feel like you aren’t a Maine fan.