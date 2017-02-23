Nerlens Noel Traded By Philadelphia 76ers To Dallas Mavericks

It’s NBA Trade Deadline day. The Woj bombs are dropping. The Philadelphia 76ers are sending Nerlens Noel to the Dallas Mavericks for Andrew Bogut (who may be traded on to Boston), Justin Anderson, and a first-round draft pick.

Philadelphia is sending Nerlens Noel to Dallas for Justin Anderson and a first-round draft pick, league sources tell @TheVertical. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@WojVerticalNBA) February 23, 2017

Dallas center Andrew Bogut will go to the 76ers in the Noel trade too, league source tells @TheVertical. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@WojVerticalNBA) February 23, 2017

According to Marc Stein, the first round pick is protected.

Andrew Bogut is in the trade to Philadelphia and Dallas' pick is protected 1-to-18 in the June draft, league sources say — Marc Stein (@ESPNSteinLine) February 23, 2017

Noel, the former No. 6 overall pick, is a restricted free agent this summer. He turns 23 in March. This is a probably a shrewd move for Dallas, who pick up a potential core piece in his early 20s (if he can stay healthy) for virtually nothing.