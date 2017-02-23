Nerlens Noel Traded By Philadelphia 76ers To Dallas Mavericks

It’s NBA Trade Deadline day. The Woj bombs are dropping. The Philadelphia 76ers are sending Nerlens Noel to the Dallas Mavericks for Andrew Bogut (who may be traded on to Boston), Justin Anderson, and a first-round draft pick.
According to Marc Stein, the first round pick is protected.
Noel, the former No. 6 overall pick, is a restricted free agent this summer. He turns 23 in March. This is a probably a shrewd move for Dallas, who pick up a potential core piece in his early 20s (if he can stay healthy) for virtually nothing.
