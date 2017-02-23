Golf USA Today Sports

Paul Dunne Hit a Tee Shot into a Parking Lot During the Joburg Open

JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA - FEBRUARY 23: Paul Dunne of Ireland speaks with his caddie Darren Reynolds as he prepares to hit out of a car park on the 1st during day one of the Joburg Open at the Royal Johannesburg and Kensington Golf Club on February 23, 2017 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images) (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

Paul Dunne Hit a Tee Shot into a Parking Lot During the Joburg Open

Golf

Paul Dunne Hit a Tee Shot into a Parking Lot During the Joburg Open

Paul Dunne is currently playing in the Joburg Open in South Africa. On the first hole during the first round Dunne hit an errant tee shot and ended up in a parking lot.

While there is no video of Dunne’s second shot, there are enough pictures to give you an idea of exactly what he was working with.

The tournament has been delayed a couple of times due to heavy rains.

, Golf

Recommended Videos

More Leads

Comments

Latest Leads

More Golf
Home