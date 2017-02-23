Paul Dunne Hit a Tee Shot into a Parking Lot During the Joburg Open

Paul Dunne is currently playing in the Joburg Open in South Africa. On the first hole during the first round Dunne hit an errant tee shot and ended up in a parking lot.

While there is no video of Dunne’s second shot, there are enough pictures to give you an idea of exactly what he was working with.

The tournament has been delayed a couple of times due to heavy rains.

Play suspended at 14:35 due to a waterlogged course.#JoburgOpen2017 pic.twitter.com/WAyzeQOYzv — The European Tour (@EuropeanTour) February 23, 2017

Our Course Maintenance Team hard at work getting the courses back for @JoburgOpen_ after 140mm of rain since Monday. #joburgopen2017 pic.twitter.com/b8yOofESA9 — Royal J&K Golf Club (@Royal_JHB_Golf) February 22, 2017

@JoburgOpen_ Pre-Q cancelled for today! We'll be back here tomorrow and hopefully we get some decent weather #joburgopen2017 pic.twitter.com/ToaqaNxeUK — Sunshine Tour (@Sunshine_Tour) February 21, 2017