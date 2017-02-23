NBA USA Today Sports

Paul George Isn't Happy With The Indiana Pacers Front Office

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - JANUARY 27: Paul George #13 of the Indiana Pacers celebrates after making a basket during the game against the Sacramento Kings at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on January 27, 2017 in Indianapolis, Indiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Paul George stayed put on Thursday and wasn’t moved at the NBA’s trade deadline. The four-time All-Star’s name has been attached to rumors of a move for several weeks and apparently he’s not thrilled that the Indiana Pacers didn’t keep him abreast of their talks with other teams.

Sam Amick posted the following comments George let loose with to reporters in Indianapolis:

Yeah that’s not great for George’s future in the Circle City. Rumors have circulated that when George is biding his time to hit free agency after next season so he can join his hometown Los Angeles Lakers.

We’ll see how this plays out. I’d be shocked if the Pacers didn’t try to unload George this summer.

