Paul George Isn't Happy With The Indiana Pacers Front Office

Paul George stayed put on Thursday and wasn’t moved at the NBA’s trade deadline. The four-time All-Star’s name has been attached to rumors of a move for several weeks and apparently he’s not thrilled that the Indiana Pacers didn’t keep him abreast of their talks with other teams.

Sam Amick posted the following comments George let loose with to reporters in Indianapolis:

Paul George to reporters in Indianapolis 😳 pic.twitter.com/zjPHGhOYpD — Sam Amick (@sam_amick) February 24, 2017

Yeah that’s not great for George’s future in the Circle City. Rumors have circulated that when George is biding his time to hit free agency after next season so he can join his hometown Los Angeles Lakers.

I repeat: Paul George – barring a title chance in Indy – is hell-bent on heading for Laker Land. This message has been sent throughout NBA. — Sam Amick (@sam_amick) February 23, 2017

We’ll see how this plays out. I’d be shocked if the Pacers didn’t try to unload George this summer.