Roundup: Katy Perry's House Fell Off a Stage, Radio Host Suspended For Calling Vlade Divac a "Moron"

Kate Perry … Massachusetts police end high five program after complaints … Harrison Ford nearly crashed into another plane while trying to land … stagehand dies while breaking down the stage following an Avenged Sevenfold show … 7 planets discovered orbiting a nearby star … there’s a life-size statue of Jesus Kanye West in LA … good news cats don’t cause schizophrenia … Kellyanne Conway is sitting out a few plays … a look at Kim Jon-nam’s death … people aren’t leaving things on windshields as a trap … protests in Anaheim after an off-duty officer fired a gun while holding a teenager …

The man who helped shape Gregg Popovich. [SI]

Shaq compares the situation of Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook to his with Penny Hardaway back in the 90’s. [FOX Sports]

The Baseball Hall of Fame will honor Homer at the Bat. [ESPN]

Sacramento talk show host kept off the air after calling Vlade Divac a moron. [Sac Bee]

Former Olympic gymnastics doctor charged with 22 new counts of sexual abuse. [NBC News]

Jim Boeheim denies SI report that he’s having second thoughts about retiring quietly into the night. [Syracuse.com]

Insane read about former Sports Illustrated partner The Cauldron and another site called Chat Sports. [Yahoo!]

Former Purdue football coach / current Cincinnati assistant Gerard Parker arrested for operating a vehicle while intoxicated. [The Exponent]

18-year old female Iranian chess grandmaster expelled from national team for not wearing a hijab. [RT]

Here’s some awesome video of Giannis doing awesome things during the All-Star Game.

Video of a girl doing cartwheels during a field sobriety test.

New Jamiroquai! For some reason.

Here’s a dancing house falling off the stage during a Katy Perry performance.