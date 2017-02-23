VIDEO: Oregon Men's and Women's Buzzer-Beaters Against California Were Remarkably Similar

Dillon Brooks sank a three-pointer from the top of the key with .2 seconds remaining as Oregon overcame a 16-point second-half deficit to stun California, 68-65. The Ducks rebounded from one of the ugliest first 20 minutes in recent memory — a house of horrors resulting in a 30-16 hole. Brooks’ heroics kept Pac-12 title hopes alive in Eugene and were eerily similar to the final seconds of the women’s game between these two universities on the same court Jan. 8.

That’s Sabrina Ionescu hitting a game-winning three from the same spot on the court as time expired for a 69-66 win. Even the final score was nearly identical.

Kind of spooky. Like how Lincoln was shot in Ford’s and Kennedy was shot in a Lincoln, made by Ford or something like that.