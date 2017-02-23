Watch: Cassius Winston and Miles Bridges Executed an Off-the-Backboard Alley-Oop

Michigan State’s Cassius Winston found himself leading a four-on-oh fastbreak against Nebraska and decided to gain some style points by tossing an alley-oop off the backboard to Miles Bridges. The freshman-to-freshman connection was part of a furious Spartans’ run to close the first half, which Winston capped off with a halfcourt shot at the buzzer.
