Watch: Cassius Winston and Miles Bridges Executed an Off-the-Backboard Alley-Oop

Jan 4, 2017; East Lansing, MI, USA; Michigan State Spartans guard Miles Bridges (22) dunks the ball over Rutgers Scarlet Knights forward Issa Thiam (35) during the second half of a game at the Jack Breslin Student Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Carter-USA TODAY Sports

Michigan State’s Cassius Winston found himself leading a four-on-oh fastbreak against Nebraska and decided to gain some style points by tossing an alley-oop off the backboard to Miles Bridges. The freshman-to-freshman connection was part of a furious Spartans’ run to close the first half, which Winston capped off with a halfcourt shot at the buzzer.

