World Champion Cavs Not Above Trolling Knicks by Inviting Charles Oakley to Game

Charles Oakley, with his feud with James Dolan still fresh, will attend a New York Knicks game tonight. In Cleveland. As an invited guest of Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert, per a report from Jeff Goodman.

Winning a world championship has not softened the Cavs. Not one bit. This is some high-level trolling right here. Really rubbing it in the faces of New York fans who want nothing more than to see the popular ex-player welcomed back to Madison Square Garden.

Oakley and Dolan recently met with NBA Commissioner Adam Silver at a peace summit. The shortly-lived ban from MSG was lifted and the Knicks extended an invitation to attend a game. Oakley declined. And now he’s opting to watch his former team in his hometown.

There’s always a work-around.

Cleveland is currently a 10-point favorite. With Oakley there, this feels like a lock.

