Brooks Koepka Broke His Driver After Only Two Bad Drives at the Honda Classic

Brooks Koepka wasn’t happy with the way things were going with his driver after two drives at the Honda Classic, so he did the rational thing and broke it.

Brooks won’t have to worry about hitting his driver again during the first round.

