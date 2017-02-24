Damien Woody Bench Pressed Field Yates On NFL Insiders

Damien Woody played offensive line in the NFL for 12 years. Field Yates worked in the NFL in a non-playing capacity before arriving at ESPN. There’s a significant size and strength differential between the two. The former bench pressed the latter on NFL Insiders, which is probably among the top five most exciting things to happen this week in sports. It has been the slowest week ever.

Semi-related: the NFL Combine should definitely change the bench press portion to bench pressing an actual human.