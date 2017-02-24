NBA USA Today Sports

Draymond Green Kicked Paul Pierce in the Head Emotionally, Pierce Responds With 3-1 Tweet

TNT microphones picked up audio of Draymond Green yelling at Paul Pierce early in the game. Green accused the 39-year old, 19-year veteran of “chasing a farewell tour,” but saying he wasn’t loved like that. Talk about an emotional kick to the head.

The worst part is that Draymond wasn’t lying. Pierce has appeared in just 13 games this season and has only played once in 2017. If he’s getting special gifts like Kobe or Derek Jeter, we’re not hearing about it. He has plans to retire a Boston Celtic after this season, but how much fanfare will that attract outside Boston? Whatever happens, don’t let that distract from the fact that the Warriors blew a 3-1 lead in the Finals. Pierce didn’t in his response early this morning.

