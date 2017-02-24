NCAAB USA Today Sports

Here's Why You Don't Try to Tie Your Shoes While Bringing the Ball Upcourt

The bad news for Northwestern’s Ashley Deary is that she’s the subject of an above-average sports blooper. Her ill-conceived attempt to tie a shoe while bringing the ball upcourt against Rutgers ended in somewhat predictable, but no less enjoyable, fashion as the Scarlet Knights turned it into a turnover and a bucket. The good news is that the Wildcats won, 60-38, meaning the ribbing she’ll receive from teammates will be easier to brush off. Plus, she taught kids playing youth sports a valuable lesson about time management.

