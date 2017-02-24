Here's Why You Don't Try to Tie Your Shoes While Bringing the Ball Upcourt

The bad news for Northwestern’s Ashley Deary is that she’s the subject of an above-average sports blooper. Her ill-conceived attempt to tie a shoe while bringing the ball upcourt against Rutgers ended in somewhat predictable, but no less enjoyable, fashion as the Scarlet Knights turned it into a turnover and a bucket. The good news is that the Wildcats won, 60-38, meaning the ribbing she’ll receive from teammates will be easier to brush off. Plus, she taught kids playing youth sports a valuable lesson about time management.
Latest Leads
27m
Jim Harbaugh Said He Should Get A Medal For Lasting As Long As He Did With 49ers Ownership
He took pride in lasting four years.
1hr
Ben Simmons Will Officially Miss His Entire Season and Joel Embiid is Also Still Injured
Ben Simmons, the 1st pick in the 2016 NBA Draft, will miss the entire season. Philadelphia 76ers general manager and president of basketball (…)
1hr
2hr
Shaq and Javale McGee Renew War of Words Following Another Inside the NBA Video Mocking McGee
The NBA might need to revisit the social media policy.
3hr
Draymond Green Kicked Paul Pierce in the Head Emotionally, Pierce Responds With 3-1 Tweet
If you come at the old man, you best not miss.
3hr
The Houston Rockets Have Nearly Perfected Basketball
The Houston Rockets beat the new-look Boogie & Brow New Orleans Pelicans on Thursday, 129-99. As usual the Rockets won using a barrage (…)
3hr
4hr
Roundup: Chandler Parsons is a Player; Tom Herman Fired From Subway; Old Pope Has New Tricks
CNN’s FBI-White House story is the biggest of the day … Pope Francis possibly getting his talking points from Young Pope (…)
14hr
Maine Basketball Suspended Five Players After Fight Over Music In Locker Room
Two of Maine’s players got in a fight over music in the locker room. One now has a broken jaw.
15hr
Comments