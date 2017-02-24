How Ridiculous Guys Break World Record with a 395-Foot Putt

Those crazy guys from How Ridiculous were back on a golf course attempting to set another world record. This time they aimed for the longest putt ever recorded. The original record was set in 2001 by Fergus Muir who sank a putt with a hickory-shaft putter from 125 yards out at the St. Andrews Eden Course.

The man making the putt is Brett Stanford, and he drains it from 395 feet.

I just have one issue with this video and record. THIS IS NOT A PUTT!

Sure Stanford used a nice new Callaway Odyssey O-Works #1 putter, but a putt takes place on the putting surface and this ball clearly runs through the fairway and onto the green.

Also, and this is me being picky, that isn’t a putting stroke, it’s a full back swing and follow through.

I’d also like to know how many attempts this actually took.