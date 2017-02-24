Jim Harbaugh Said He Should Get A Medal For Lasting As Long As He Did With 49ers Ownership

Tim Kawakami interviewed Jim Harbaugh on his podcast. They touched on a number of topics. One was the turnover with the San Francisco 49ers since he departed (now on their third head coach since he was let go).

Harbaugh joked that his four years were the longest under the present ownership and perhaps he deserved an endurance medal. “I think we did set a record for coaching there the longest under the present ownership if I’m not wrong,” Harbaugh said. “I take pride in that. Maybe there should be an endurance medal, a courage medal for that.”

Harbaugh confirmed that he had not spoken to Jed York since leaving and declined to “pile on” when asked about him.