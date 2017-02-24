Kevin Durant Rips Shaq's Game While Defeding JaVale McGee

Kevin Durant has firmly inserted himself in the middle of the JaVale McGee, Shaquille O'Neal feud. On Friday, Durant blasted Shaq to reporters, discussing the flaws in the Hall of Famer’s game.

Here’s what he had to say:

Kevin Durant comes to JaVale McGee's defense vs Shaq: "I didn't know cops could threaten civilians like that" pic.twitter.com/gsx79h04c8 — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) February 24, 2017

Full Kevin Durant comments backing JaVale McGee, defending his reputation and ripping Shaq for his constant mocking pic.twitter.com/HV1aj5AiY1 — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) February 24, 2017

Here’s the money section:

“Shaq was a shitty free throw shooter, he missed dunks. He airballed free throws. He couldn’t shoot outside the paint. He was bigger than everybody, didn’t have no skill. But he was bigger and stronger than everybody, and he’s still a great player, but you had your flaws too as a player. “And you played on five or six teams, too, as a player. So it’s not like you were like this perfect center. You had your flaws, too.”

Kevin, I realize you were still wetting your bed when Shaq debuted in the NBA, but you should really know better. O’Neal was bigger than everyone, but what made him so spectacular was his impeccable footwork, quickness for his size and touch around the basket. Yes, he was a powerful player who bullied and dominated everyone with size, but he had plenty of skill around the hoop.

Whatever you think of Shaq making fun of your teammate, lets not pretend he’s not one of the five greatest centers of all-time and a guy who was absolutely unstoppable for more than a decade. I mean, he averaged better then 20 points 10 rebounds and 1.7 blocks per game for 13 consecutive seasons!

So yeah, stick up for your teammate, but cool it with the criticism of Shaq’s game.