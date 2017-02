Michael Jordan scored a career-high 69 points against the Cleveland Cavaliers on March 28, 1990. He shot 23 of 37 from the field, made 2 of 6 3’s and 21 of 23 free throws. He also had 18 rebounds, 6 assists, 4 steals and 1 block. Even today, 27 years later, it is still the highest Game Score in NBA history according to Basketball-Reference. It’s also the nicest game in NBA history.