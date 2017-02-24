Pat Perez Clarified His Remarks About Tiger Woods' Future, but it Wasn't Necessary

On Wednesday, Pat Perez made some pretty strong remarks regarding Tiger Woods’ future that have apparently caused a bit of a firestorm on social media. Perez deleted his Twitter account prior to the show airing, which is interesting in itself, but he took to Instagram to take a shot at Golf Digest who also published the comments.

Thank you @golfdigest for taking a clip out of my show using it incorrectly and letting people wear me out. Anyone that knows me knows that I am the biggest fan of Tiger and have the most respect for him. A post shared by Pat Perez (@patperezgolf) on Feb 23, 2017 at 11:23am PST

In my opinion there was nothing taken out of context. Perez said what he said and he meant it and yet because of the backlash he received he felt the need to take a shot at the media and then clarify his remarks.

Via ESPN:

“It’s our radio show,” Perez said of a show that is co-hosted by ESPN.com’s Michael Collins. “We’re just two guys talking about the stuff we always talk about. I had an opinion on Tiger, and I said it. No one wants to see Tiger come back, compete, and win again more than me. I was the one saying that none of these guys out here today can hold a candle to what Tiger has done or still does. But we’re talking about when is Tiger gonna play again? I don’t know. If the guy can’t do a press conference, how’s he gonna play golf? “I’m getting killed by all these people, but I’m a Tiger fan who wants to see him back playing again. I just don’t know when that would be. Now I kind of know how Fuzzy Zoeller felt, but I was praising [Woods], and I’m still getting killed by all these people for an opinion I had on our radio show.”

Like I said in the initial post about Perez’s comments, he isn’t wrong in what he said; Woods has a lot of obligations to sponsors, his company, and there’s a lot of money to be made. Perez is entitled to his opinion on Tiger and it doesn’t matter how many wins Perez has over his career, however, if you’re going to open that door and call out Big Cat you better be ready for everything that comes with it.