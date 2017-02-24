Photo: Luke Donald Was Chased By a Goose

When getting a birdie in golf is a bad thing—@LukeDonald outruns a goose on sixth hole in today's @TheHondaClassic. pic.twitter.com/aldLbWNBnz — USATODAYSportsImages (@usatsimg) February 24, 2017

Luke Donald is playing at the Honda Classic. He was chased by a goose on the sixth hole. This is not Donald’s first wildlife encounter on a golf course. He was charged by a baboon during a tournament in South Africa in 2014.