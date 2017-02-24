Photo: Luke Donald Was Chased By a Goose

Golf USA Today Sports

Feb 24, 2017; Palm Beach Gardens, FL, USA; Luke Donald is chased by a duck on the fairway of the sixth hole during the second round of The Honda Classic at PGA National (Champion). Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

Luke Donald is playing at the Honda Classic. He was chased by a goose on the sixth hole. This is not Donald’s first wildlife encounter on a golf course. He was charged by a baboon during a tournament in South Africa in 2014.

