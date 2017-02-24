Rory McIlroy Would Like You To Stop Calling Him A Fascist And A Bigot

Rory McIlroy played a round of golf with President Donald Trump over the weekend and has faced a ton of backlash for doing so. In the aftermath, the 27-year-old took to Twitter on Friday to answer his critics with a statement claiming the round did not equate to an endorsement of Trump.

Rory, charge your phone!

This is a tough one. I understand fans of McIlroy being upset that he would spend time with someone they view as reprehensible. After all, he is a role model whether he wants to be or not. Playing golf with Trump in some way does seem like a small endorsement. On the other hand, it was just a round of golf. McIlroy didn’t attend a campaign rally or talk glowingly about Trump as Tom Brady and others have.

Being upset that he’s spending time with someone you dislike is a normal reaction to the situation, but calling him a fascist or a bigot is likely taking things too far.