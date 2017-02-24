Golf USA Today Sports

Rory McIlroy Would Like You To Stop Calling Him A Fascist And A Bigot

JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA - JANUARY 15: Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland reacts to his tee shot on the third hole during the final round of the BMW South African Open Championship at Glendower Golf Club on January 15, 2017 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

Rory McIlroy played a round of golf with President Donald Trump over the weekend and has faced a ton of backlash for doing so. In the aftermath, the 27-year-old took to Twitter on Friday to answer his critics with a statement claiming the round did not equate to an endorsement of Trump.

This is a tough one. I understand fans of McIlroy being upset that he would spend time with someone they view as reprehensible. After all, he is a role model whether he wants to be or not. Playing golf with Trump in some way does seem like a small endorsement. On the other hand, it was just a round of golf. McIlroy didn’t attend a campaign rally or talk glowingly about Trump as Tom Brady and others have.

Being upset that he’s spending time with someone you dislike is a normal reaction to the situation, but calling him a fascist or a bigot is likely taking things too far.

