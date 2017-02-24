Roundup: Chandler Parsons is a Player; Tom Herman Fired From Subway; Old Pope Has New Tricks

CNN’s FBI-White House story is the biggest of the day … Pope Francis possibly getting his talking points from Young Pope … Tom Herman once fired from Subway for stuffing face with pastrami … This really is a weak bubble …. Alan Colmes dies at 66 … David Ortiz, possible Red Sox announcer … Kelly Kapowski is cooking … Democrats in denial … U.S ramping up the nukes … Glut of good television coming in April … Richard Spencer booted from CPAC … Awesome kid gets awesome BatCave …. Jim Harbaugh still feeling the pain of late-season losses … Homer Simpson, Hall of Famer … Concerned dad calls Chandler Parsons a “ho hound” … Nerve agent killed Kim Jong Nam … Disheartening racism-in-soccer news … Major critic of Rodrigo Duterte arrested on drug charge … Will never tire of tireless NBA emoji coverage … Olivia Culpo.

If you’re still wondering if the Sacramento Kings won the Boogie Cousins trade … they didn’t. [538]

Didn’t like the NBA trade deadline? Blame LeBron James and Steph Curry. [The Ringer]

Beyonce won’t headline Coachella this year. [LA Times]

There are better things to do when bored than chopping off one’s pinky finger. [New York Daily News]

Tigers get the better of drone.

In the eyes of 🐯 🐯🐯: A drone is knocked out of the sky after being chased by a group of tigers in China pic.twitter.com/fiEghQKwR4 — ITV News (@itvnews) February 23, 2017

Tom Brady is having an eventful offseason.

Draymond Green with above-average trash talk to Paul Pierce.

Draymond smack talking Paul Pierce: "You thought you was Kobe" pic.twitter.com/tPZeLiOlFf — Harry Lyles Jr. (@harrylylesjr) February 24, 2017

Story of the Year — Until the Day I Die