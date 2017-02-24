Shaq and Javale McGee Renew War of Words Following Another Inside the NBA Video Mocking McGee

Javale McGee was the subject of a video on the NBA on TNT on Thursday night. The video featured Shaq in some kind of cross between a McGee Shaqtin’ a Fool supercut and a Marvel movie.

Ernie Johnson and Charles Barkely got a big kick out of the video with Barkley remarking that Shaq would replace him at the top of the Warriors hit list. Early this morning Javale McGee started talking about the video on Twitter. Shaq responded. Things got a little heated.







We went with screengrabs because you would assume both sides of this conversation will be deleted. Or maybe they won’t. This tweet from Javale McGee still exists.

You have to wonder how the NBA feels about this relationship between McGee, Shaq and Inside the NBA. McGee has been a constant target of the program for years. Here’s an awkward interview from 2013 where Shaq acts like this is all done out of love and McGee calls the Shaqtin’ a Fool segment “Shaqtin’ a coon.”

Now this seemingly very serious Twitter spat occurred just weeks after the NBA said they were cracking down on social media conduct. McGee certainly got that memo. Obviously, the TNT guys have fun at the league’s expense, but they probably don’t want one of their studio guys tweeting, “I’ll smack the s**t out yo bum ass” at a player. This really doesn’t seem like appropriate banter between a player and a broadcast partner.

And considering the fact that Dr. Strange is being released on physical media next week, this was an ad, right? I’m sure these tweets are going to get that video more attention than it would otherwise, but is this really the context an advertiser would want?