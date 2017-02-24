Thunder Fans Very Excited By Arrival of Actual NBA Players Taj Gibson and Doug McDermott

The Oklahoma City Thunder added Doug McDermott and Taj Gibson at the trade deadline in a deal with Chicago. McDermott, a 40% 3-point shooter averaging career-bests in points, rebounds and assists will help create a little extra space for Russell Westbrook while Gibson gives the Thunder another capable body inside. Plus, OKC got rid of three entirely unimpressive players in the process.

The arrival of warm NBA bodies to play with Westbrook is a welcome change in the fan’s eyes. Look how freaking excited these people are to see Taj Gibson and Doug McDermott. At the airport. In an SUV. They haven’t even done anything yet.