NBA USA Today Sports

Thunder Fans Very Excited By Arrival of Actual NBA Players Taj Gibson and Doug McDermott

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK - APRIL 19: Fans during a moment of silence on the 19th anniversary of the Oklahoma City bombing before a game between the Memphis Grizzlies and the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game One of the Western Conference Quarterfinals during the 2014 NBA Playoffs at Chesapeake Energy Arena on April 19, 2014 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Thunder Fans Very Excited By Arrival of Actual NBA Players Taj Gibson and Doug McDermott

NBA

Thunder Fans Very Excited By Arrival of Actual NBA Players Taj Gibson and Doug McDermott

The Oklahoma City Thunder added Doug McDermott and Taj Gibson at the trade deadline in a deal with Chicago. McDermott, a 40% 3-point shooter averaging career-bests in points, rebounds and assists will help create a little extra space for Russell Westbrook while Gibson gives the Thunder another capable body inside. Plus, OKC got rid of three entirely unimpressive players in the process.

The arrival of warm NBA bodies to play with Westbrook is a welcome change in the fan’s eyes. Look how freaking excited these people are to see Taj Gibson and Doug McDermott. At the airport. In an SUV. They haven’t even done anything yet.

, , , , NBA

Recommended Videos

More Leads

Comments

Latest Leads

More NBA
Home